St. Bonaventure removes name of diocesan priest accused of sexual abuse from administration building

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A diocesan priest, credibly accused of sexual abuse, has had his name removed from Hopkins Hall, St. Bonaventure’s administration building.

The university says some investigative reporting this spring by a reporter for the student newspaper revealed the building was named after Msgr. James Hopkins.

“We didn’t realize that Hopkins was on a list of priests accused of sexual abuse, but when Sean inquired about it when he saw his name, I confirmed with the Diocese of Erie that Hopkins was on the list, and that he had more than one abuse claim,” Chief Communications Officer Tom Missel said. “Kudos to Sean for bringing it to the university’s attention.”

At its annual summer board meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees approved the resolution introduced by university President Dr. Dennis DePerro to have Hopkins’ name removed from the building.

“It doesn’t matter that the abuses in this case might have happened a century ago. Anytime a story surfaces like this, anyone who’s been a victim of sexual abuse feels the pain,” DePerro said.

For the time being, the building will be called the Administration Building after the sign in front was removed.

DePerro says discussions about renaming the building will happen down the road, but it is not a high priority at this time.

Bonaventure says Hopkins attended seminary at the university in the late 1890s and received an honorary degree from the university in 1950. He was a priest in the Diocese of Erie and not a Franciscan friar.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.