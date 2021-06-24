St. Bonaventure requiring all students to be fully vaccinated by start of fall semester

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an email to students and parents, St. Bonaventure University says it will require all students, except for fully online and non-residential graduate students, to vaccinate by the time they return to campus for the fall semester.

Bonaventure officials say they will grant limited religious and medical exemptions and provide reasonable accommodations under guidance from public health authorities, the school’s policy, and applicable law.

“While we cannot be certain what, if any, public health measures related to COVID will be required in the fall, we anticipate that we will have more freedom on a fully vaccinated campus than if a significant portion of our campus community members are unprotected,” acting President Dr. Joseph Zimmer said.

Zimmer also says the school’s decision to require vaccination comes from recommendations from the American College Health Association, CDC, and the State Department of Health.

“This decision was not made lightly, but the congregate nature of a university that’s predominantly residential would have left us with no choice but to continue enforcing — to varying degrees — the CDC-recommended COVID protocols that students had grown weary of,” Zimmer added.

According to school officials, those looking for an exemption can find the form here.