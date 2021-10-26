St. Bonaventure student charged with pulling fire alarm on campus

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A St. Bonaventure University student has been charged with criminal mischief after New York State police say he pulled a fire alarm at the school.

According to Troopers, Raymond Vargas-Nunez, a 20-year-old from New York City’s Bronx borough, pulled the alarm in the north wing of Falconio Hall.

Following his arrest, Vargas-Nunez was released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town Court. He’ll be there next month.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now