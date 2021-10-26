St. Bonaventure student charged with pulling fire alarm on campus

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A St. Bonaventure University student has been charged with criminal mischief after New York State police say he pulled a fire alarm at the school.

According to Troopers, Raymond Vargas-Nunez, a 20-year-old from New York City’s Bronx borough, pulled the alarm in the north wing of Falconio Hall.

Following his arrest, Vargas-Nunez was released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town Court. He’ll be there next month.