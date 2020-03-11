St. Bonaventure suspending student travel, campus events, and activities until March 31

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Bonaventure is suspending student travel, campus events, and activities until at least March 31.

The university says this is an attempt to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

University President Dr. Dennis DePerro announced the decision to the campus late Wednesday afternoon.

“While we have no reported cases on campus or in the surrounding community, we’re exercising an abundance of caution in limiting crowd gathering,” DePerro said. “We’re fortunate that we have relatively small class sizes so we are continuing with in-class instruction for the time being.”

A COVID-19 Planning & Response Team is developing academic plans for the university if offering in-class instruction is no longer an option.

Only students who have to travel for assignments directly related to instruction or course requirements are allowed to make those trips, according to DePerro.

All organized extracurricular and co-curricular campus activities are suspended as of 5 p.m. Friday.

On March 31, St. Bonaventure will re-examine the situation and decide if the suspension needs to be extended.