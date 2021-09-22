St. Bonaventure testing emergency notification systems on Friday

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure will test the university’s emergency notification system on Friday.

According to the university’s Office of Safety and Security, the test will happen across campus at 3 p.m.

Officials tell News 4 the systems St. Bonaventure is testing include e2Campus text messaging, the outdoor Alertus speaker arrays, and office and classroom Cisco phone alerts.

The testing should last four minutes, according to university officials.

“Community members who live or work near campus may hear the alerts broadcast from the outdoor speakers,” St. Bonaventure officials said.