St. Bonaventure turns over findings in racist Zoom hack to FBI

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Bonaventure University says it has turned over findings to the Jamestown office of the FBI for further investigation after completing an investigation into a racist Zoom bombing of a Zoom conversation on June 5.

University officials say more than one user hacked into a Zoom session just after 1 p.m. last Friday, saying racial slurs and drawing swastikas, and other offensive images, on a PowerPoint presentation.

Using a Zoom admin account, they were able to find three IP addresses of the hackers.

Officials tell News 4, a support staffer at Zoom provided a hacker’s dot com email address linked to notorious phishing scams.

The fact that the hackers used botnet IP addresses makes it highly unlikely that members of the university community were behind the attack, SBU says.

“The Zoom links to promote the events were only distributed via email, and not posted on any of the university’s social media platforms or website. But it’s possible that someone with good intentions trying to promote the event could have posted the link to their personal social media after receiving the email,” the university said.

The university’s Safety and Security Office says it consulted with the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit before passing on the technology services review to the FBI.

