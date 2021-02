(WIVB)–St. Bonaventure’s Men’s Basketball game against Saint Joseph’s is postponed.

Bonnie’s was set to play in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Officials tell us they made this decision out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19 protocols.

See you Saturday in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/ygnPH6YnZ3 — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) February 2, 2021

The team will travel to play at Saint Louis on Saturday at 2 p.m.