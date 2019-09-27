State and Seneca Nation reach agreement on fixing Thruway, work finally underway

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sights and sounds of construction are commonplace across Western New York as soon as the weather warms.

That’s been the case on most roads and highways, except a three-mile stretch of the Thruway that runs through Seneca Nation territory.

This part of the highway hasn’t seen the likes of a shovel for seven years.

That all changed Thursday morning.

“This section of that system represents the worst across the state,” said New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

Driscoll responded Thursday to a new agreement reached between the state and the Seneca Nation.

After seven years, work is finally underway on the portion of the 90 that runs through Cattaraugus Territory near Silver Creek.

It’s a stretch that’s been so neglected, crews won’t know what they’re dealing with until they get to work.

Even the project’s cost is still unknown.

“This is our first real opportunity to get on the system and get a full in-depth look,” Driscoll said. “We’ve been unable to do that, as you know, for the past several years, so we’re going to learn a lot.”

The ongoing dispute between the state and the Nation over the Senecas withholding tens of millions of dollars in casino revenue has been the biggest sticking point, according to the governor.

“We have said to them two years ago, we will come in and fix I-90 tomorrow,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in August. “The road is in disrepair. We will do it. They (Seneca Nation leaders) are, I believe, holding I-90 as part of the larger dispute which as I said is tens of millions of dollars.”

Seneca leaders say the revenue and highway repairs are separate issues, and that direct communiction from the state over the past few weeks made room for a new highway-specific agreement.

“All I know is they knocked on our door and we answered it,” said Seneca President Rickey Anderson, Sr.

But whatever the dispute, it’s left drivers holding the steering wheel — sometimes for dear life.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Driscoll said.

Progress is expected to be rapid over the next eight to 10 weeks, weather pending.

Crews will hit the worst spots first, and are going to attempt a complete a full overhaul of the eastbound and westbound lanes before the winter settles in.

“We want to get in and we want to do this right and we want to make sure that it lasts,” Driscoll said.

Armstrong said Wednesday he hopes the new agreement will serve as a template for future work on other state roads throughout the territory.

Meanwhile, any work not finished up before the weather turns will pick back up in the spring. Delays are expected through the territory until it’s finished.