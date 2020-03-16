State police: 19-year-old drives at more than 100 MPH during chase

1  of  2
Cattaraugus County

CONEWANGO VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police made an arrest following a high-speed chase in Cattaraugus County.

On Sunday, the chase began when State police say they witnessed Henry Hershberger speeding on Route 62 in Conewango Valley.

Troopers tried to pull Hershberger over, but they say the 19-year-old continued driving, even reaching more than 100 miles per hour.

Police say Hershberger continued onto Seager Hill Rd. for about three more miles before stopping.

He was then arrested without incident, processed and given a court appearance ticket. Hershberger was charged with reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

