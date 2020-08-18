Statues sport masks at St. Bonaventure

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–You don’t have to be a saint to keep others safe!

That’s the message St. Bonaventure is sharing this afternoon to encourage students to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The college tweeted a picture of the statues of Saints Francis and Clare wearing masks.

You don’t have to be a saint to keep others safe, but these well-known campus saints are setting a great example with good social distancing and mask usage! pic.twitter.com/y1Ogi1Hei2 — St. Bonaventure U (@StBonaventure) August 13, 2020

They say the saints are setting an example for everyone on campus.

Things will also look a bit different when students return to campus.

St. Bonaventure shared another picture on their Instagram page.

The university transformed the Quick Center into a classroom.

They say the extra space will keep students socially distanced.