Teachers Union: West Valley schools to bring students back into classroom five days per week

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – While most public school districts in Western New York will have students learn virtually at least part time to start the school year, at lest one in Cattaraugus County will be bringing students back into the classroom full time.

The school board in the West Valley Central School District has decided to bring students back into the building five days a week, according to the president of the West Valley Teacher Association.

None of the school board members responded to emails from News 4. However union president Steve Kenworthy says the decision was made on Tuesday. Kenworthy called the move “logical”.

“Our school is so small that we have the space for all of our students to come back. Our principal has planned things out we. We’re ready to go,” Kenworthy added, pointing out the average class size in the district is about 15 students.

The first day of school in West Valley is September 14th.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.