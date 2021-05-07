The search for missing Olean man Cole Geise continues

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are still searching for an Olean man who has been missing since Sunday. Police say they’ve received dozens of tips from people who say they’ve seen cole Geise, but none of those tips have led them anywhere.

Police have mainly been focusing their search on Route 16, on Rock City Road. Cole is six foot five, 215 pounds and has autism. Captain Robert Blovsky says he also walks with a limp.

Related Content Police searching for missing Olean man with autism

Blovsky says cole left his house around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but that’s not out of the ordinary. He walks all day, sometimes until 10 p.m. The captain says there are certain places cole walks to on a regular basis.

“He’d go to Walmart, he’d go down to just outside the city, on south miles to look at the horses. He would go to Country Fair, he would go to another supermarket here. So he had somewhat of a routine, he’d go to different places, but it was always the same places,” said Blovsky.

If you think you see Cole, police are asking you not to approach him, because he may try to hide. Instead, take a picture with your phone and send it to the police.