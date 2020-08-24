Town of Randolph issues boil water advisory

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in the Town of Randolph are issuing a boil water advisory.

The Town is asking residents to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for a minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water.

Until further notice, Randolph officials ask anyone in the town to use the boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

