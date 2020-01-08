Travel advisory issued for Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A travel advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus County until further notice.
The advisory comes in wake of Wednesday’s snow, which has created difficult driving conditions.
4 WARN WEATHER | Find the latest forecast here.
