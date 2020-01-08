Live Now
We’re tracking the snow across NY LIVE on WIVB.com.
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Travel advisory issued for Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A travel advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus County until further notice.

The advisory comes in wake of Wednesday’s snow, which has created difficult driving conditions.

4 WARN WEATHER | Find the latest forecast here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss