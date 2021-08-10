Two 18-year-olds killed in Cattaraugus County crash

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 18-year-olds were killed in a crash in the Town of Yorkshire Sunday night.
New York State police say Freedom resident Nathaniel Schwartz and his passenger, Delevan resident Alexander Schenk, were headed west on West Yorkshire Road when they “partially contacted” an oncoming vehicle.
This caused their vehicle to leave the road, overturn and hit a tree. Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are still investigating this incident.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.