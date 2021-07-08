Two-alarm fire breaks out at home in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County

(Image from Hinsdale Fire Department on Facebook)

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hinsdale Fire Department says a two-alarm blaze on Main St. was “knocked down quickly” early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after Midnight and were on scene for about four hours.

At the time of the fire, the person who lived there wasn’t home. No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

