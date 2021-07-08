Two-alarm fire breaks out at home in Cattaraugus County

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hinsdale Fire Department says a two-alarm blaze on Main St. was “knocked down quickly” early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to the scene shortly after Midnight and were on scene for about four hours.
At the time of the fire, the person who lived there wasn’t home. No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.