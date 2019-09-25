Two charged in 1997 Cattaraugus County murder

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tricia Carrier, formerly Tricia Chase, and Gregory Kerls were charged in the September 1997 murder of William H. Chase IV in his home on Route 16 in the Town of Ischua, according to Cattaraugus County DA Lori Rieman.

A grand jury handed up the indictment last Wednesday.

Kerls was arrested and arraigned before a Cattaraugus County judge. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.

The DA says Carrier was arrested today in Olean and arraigned before a Cattaraugus County judge. She pleaded not guilty with bail set at $75,000 cash or bond.