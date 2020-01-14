Two Salamanca men charged with murder

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Salamanca men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a 38-year-old man was found dead inside a building on Waite Avenue in the city.

Jeremiah Desjarlais, 35, and Derrick Marsh, 31, both of Waite Avenue, were taken into custody following the conclusion of a joint investigation by Salamanca Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they are awaiting arraignment are currently being held in the city jail.

The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office will handle the case.

No further information is available at this time.