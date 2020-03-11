Two Salamanca men indicted in connection to January homicide

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Salamanca men have been indicted by a Cattaraugus County Grand Jury in connection to the January homicide of Chad Skoken on Waite Avenue.

Salamanca Police arrested Jeremiah Desjarlais and Derrick Marsh following an investigation.

According to the Cattaraugus District Attorney’s Office, police charged both Desjarlais and Marsh with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing a human corpse.

Desjarlais additionally faces a first-degree strangulation charge, and Marsh faces a first-degree robbery charge, authorities say.

Both are currently in Cattaraugus County Jail.

Arraignment is set for Monday in Cattaraugus County Court in Little Valley.