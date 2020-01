SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Salamanca men pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, one day after a body was found in the small Cattaraugus County city.

Both Jeremiah Desjarlasis and Derrick Marsh were on Tuesday in Salamanca City Court.

The victim was identified as Chad Skoken.

Police said the body of a 38-year-old man was found Monday inside a building on Waite Avenue.

Both Desjarlais, 35, and Marsh, 31, have Waite Avenue addresses.