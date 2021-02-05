West Valley CSD names Farrar as new Superintendent

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Valley Central School District has named Dr. Taweepon Farrar as the new Superintendent.

“Dr. Farrar stood out for a number of reasons, but especially because of her experiences in educational services, curriculum, and financial/budget management,” Board of Education President Timothy Ploetz says. “We have great confidence that she will make an immediate positive impact in our district.”

Most recently, Dr. Farrar served as Director of Educational Services and District Data Coordination for the Akron Central School District. She also previously served the district as Director of Special Education and High School Assistant Principal.

Before taking on these roles, Dr. Farrar was a school counselor, and a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

“It is so important to establish a positive and respectful culture across the entire district that is focused on student performance and success,” Dr. Farrar says. “I look forward to getting started and working collaboratively with the Board of Education, staff, and community to create a powerful learning environment for our students.”

Dr. Farrar will take over for Mark Ward, who has served as Interim Superintendent since late last year. Her first day will be March 8.