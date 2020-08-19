West Valley School District opens up about superintendent retiring

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The West Valley School District is opening up about the retirement of its superintendent.

It was his leaving that prompted a recent vote of “no confidence” from the teachers union.

In a statement, a spokesman for the district says Superintendent Eric Lawton planned to retire at the end of the year.

The board of education decided to accept his resignation now so they can plan on how to reopen schools safely for their students.

Lawton spent eight years with the district.

The board has named Mark Ward to serve as interim superintendent while they look for Lawton’s replacement.