West Valley teacher’s union protests lack of transparency with district’s reopening plan

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers in Southern Tier say they’re unhappy with district leaders.

The West Valley Teacher Association recently issued a vote of no confidence in the board of education.

Tonight, they held a rally outside the board’s meeting.

The union says they’re protesting a lack of transparency with the district’s plans and fears of a school merger.

“I think that certain people have their own interest, above the community’s interests. I don’t know why. This is a wonderful little school, we all bleed purple and gold here,” President of the West Valley Teacher Association Steve Kenworthy said.

We reached out to the district for a comment and have not heard back tonight.