West Valley teacher’s union protests lack of transparency with district’s reopening plan

Cattaraugus County

by: News 4 Staff

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers in Southern Tier say they’re unhappy with district leaders.

The West Valley Teacher Association recently issued a vote of no confidence in the board of education.

Tonight, they held a rally outside the board’s meeting.

The union says they’re protesting a lack of transparency with the district’s plans and fears of a school merger.

“I think that certain people have their own interest, above the community’s interests. I don’t know why. This is a wonderful little school, we all bleed purple and gold here,” President of the West Valley Teacher Association Steve Kenworthy said.

We reached out to the district for a comment and have not heard back tonight.

