What receiving mysterious seed packets in the mail could mean

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Consumers and authorities are baffled by small packages of what appear to be seeds flooding the country.

A Southern Tier family received several of those packages and now they want to know what is in them.

Some of those small packages were marked jewelry, or seeds, or not marked at all.

Authorities are warning not to plant those seeds until they can figure out what they are, and there is a growing suspicion they are part of a scam.

Richard Horton received three mysterious packages in the mail. All of them bearing small packages of seeds, or that seem like seeds.

While many of the mystery packages that have been flooding the country have originated in China, Richard’s mailing came from the Eastern European country of Uzbekistan.

He threw two of the packages away, but saved this third one for us to see.

Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau says until we know what exactly is in those packages, consumers should not throw them away because of their possible impact on our ecosystem.

Some of those packages were marked “jewelry” but she suspects they might be part of what is known as a brush scam.

Scammers will use your personal information to raise their online profile. That is the scammer’s reward.

The Departments of Agriculture for the U.S. and the state are cautioning New Yorkers not to open, plant, or throw those packages away.

The USDA is conducting tests, and if received one, you are urged to mail it to the USDA office in Albany.