Woman accused of striking Cattaraugus County nursing home patient

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arcade woman has been charged after authorities say she struck a patient at a Cattaraugus County nursing home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported last week at The Pines Nursing Home in Machias.

Cecilia Heineman, 60, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

It’s not known if Heineman works for the nursing home, and it is also not clear what led to the alleged incident.

Heineman was given a court appearance ticket for a later date.