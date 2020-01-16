Woman arrested for DWI after driving herself to state police barracks

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police have arrested a Machias woman for DWI after she drove herself to police barracks.
Police arrested 50-year-old April L. Smith on Wednesday.
Smith drove to the Machias barracks to turn in found property, and troopers determined she operated a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to police, she failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test revealed her BAC to be .08%.
She is due to appear in Machias Town Court later this month after she was issued appearance tickets.