MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After driving herself to the New York State police barracks in Machias, a town resident was charged with DWI.

On Wednesday, State Troopers say April Smith, 50, drove to the police barracks to turn in found property.

While there, officials gave her field sobriety tests and a chemical breath test, leading to her being charged with DWI.

Smith was given tickets for Machias Town Court, where she is set to appear later this month.