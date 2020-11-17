Woman killed in crash on Route 16 in Cattaraugus County

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 16 Monday evening.

Shortly before 6:40, New York State police say Elizabeth Cousins, 39, was headed northbound when her vehicle collided with a southbound Volkswagen.

Cousins was pronounced dead at the scene, but her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the collision, but State police are investigating it.