Woman killed in crash on Route 16 in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 16 Monday evening.

Shortly before 6:40, New York State police say Elizabeth Cousins, 39, was headed northbound when her vehicle collided with a southbound Volkswagen.

Cousins was pronounced dead at the scene, but her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the collision, but State police are investigating it.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss