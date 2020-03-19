Woman who visited Ellicottville tests positive for COVID-19

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you recently paid a visit to Holimont Ski Resort in Ellicottville, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department says a woman from Essex County visited the resort between March 3 and 8. During her visit, the woman did not exhibit symptoms of the virus, but they began to show days later, on March 12.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the U14 Race, or the resort, in general, on those days, may have been exposed to the virus. Those who experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or a fever should monitor themselves.

If these symptoms do not appear by March 22, you were likely not exposed.