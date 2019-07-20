CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect tackled at Canal Fest

by: WIVB Staff

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Video of a dramatic arrest at Canal Fest is getting a lot of traction on social media.

But City of Tonawanda Police say it doesn’t tell the entire story. In the video, you can see an officer tackle a man.

Police say the video doesn’t show the fistfight that sparked the police intervention.

During the fistfight, there were people in wheelchairs, an elderly person with a cane and a woman with a stroller trying to get out of the way.

Police tell us Shawn Tukey and Ronnie Hall are the two men who were fighting. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

Tukey was taken to the holding center on an outstanding gun warrant out of Georgia.

