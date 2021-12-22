Cayuga Heights raises $5,500 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of classmate

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — There has been fierce competition between classrooms at Cayuga Heights Elementary. Kindergarten through 5th-grade students emptied their piggy banks and searched their couch cushions for spare change, all in the spirit of giving back to others.

$5,500 was raised for Oishei Children’s Hospital through the Penny Wars program. Kelly Cerifko’s 2nd-grade class single-handedly raised $857 to help one of their classmates battling cancer.

“It was amazing,” said Cerifko. “The school-wide effort was amazing. Kids were down here every morning filling jugs.”

“Our amazing moms on the PTO had to come multiple times a day to empty the jugs, and they broke the counting machine at the bank,” she laughed.

PTO members delivered the check to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.