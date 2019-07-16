CBP officers seize more than two and a half pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in Canadian at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge say on Sunday, they encountered two male Canadian citizens occupying a vehicle with illegal narcotics.

Officers say the two men admitted to possessing marijuana during an initial inspection. The secondary inspection led officers to find more than two and a half pounds of marijuana in a backpack.

$4,000 in Canadian currency was also found, according to CBP officials.

“Our CBP officers work tirelessly to secure the border, ensuring that illicit items are not entering the country and our communities. We have a strong working relationship with our state and local law enforcement partners, which led to the arrests of these suspects,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek.

The subjects were turned over to Buffalo Police to face charges of criminal possession of marijuana. Both the marijuana and money seized were also turned over.