CBP officers to return to region, border wait times expected to drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Drivers crossing the border may see shorter wait times after months of traffic backups.

That comes as several CBP officers assigned to the southern border make their way back home.

According to a CBP official, the total number of officers has now dropped from 731 nationwide to 400 officers.

Drivers have experienced longer wait times than normal during the week.

Officials say that’s because they’ve had to pull officers from the week shifts to cover the weekend with it being the summer rush.

The shortage comes from several officers being sent down to help the crisis at the southern border.

CBP officials and Senator Chuck Schumer reacted to the shortage and wait times today.

“So you need enough people at the border to take care of weekdays and weekends and I’m going to work hard to see that that happens,” Schumer said.

in a statement to News 4, CBP says in part “this reduction will be felt across the nation as the returning CBO officers will be equitably distributed back to their home ports of entry.”

No word yet on how soon these officers will return to their regions.

CBP says another reason for the longer wait times was due to the fact that they weren’t going to take away resources from their enforcement unit.

Since marijuana is legal in Canada there have been more people trying to bring it across the border.