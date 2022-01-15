BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CBS Saturday Morning’s Jeff Glor joined us live on News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to chat about his latest story looking into the history of wings.
Glor was in the Queen City last month to delve into the history, culture and pride surrounding Buffalo’s famous wings.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
New on WIVB.com
- 23-year-old dies after driving truck into a tree in North Tonawanda
- CBS Saturday Morning’s Jeff Glor shares details on ‘Straight Outta Buffalo’ story and talks Bills
- Are N95 masks safe for children?
- Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China
- Amherst boys basketball cruises to 74-44 win over Iroquois