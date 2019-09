BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo brunch lovers shed tears Saturday after a a popular Elmwood Village restaurant announced it was closing shop.

Cecelia’s Ristorante made the announcement on social media that it will officially close after brunch on Sunday.

The post said there will be discounted drinks all weekend.

The restaurant ended the post thanking the Queen City for 18 strong years. There was no reason given for the sudden closing .