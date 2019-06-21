Cellino family choose new name for firm after lawsuit filed against them

Anna Marie, Jeanna, and Annmarie Cellino announced this afternoon they will voluntarily change the name of their firm instead of fighting the trademark lawsuit Stephen Barnes filed against them earlier this month.

The three attorneys have changed the name of their firm to The Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino LLP.

“Before filing this case, Mr. Barnes never contacted me or my daughters to express any objection to the use of the name Cellino & Cellino LLP. … Had he provided us with the courtesy of a phone call, this whole matter could have probably been resolved without the need for judicial intervention,” according to a court statement filed today on Anna Marie Cellino’s behalf.

Barnes originally claimed Cellino and Cellino uses a “confusingly similar name and phone number”… instead of trying to create its own brand.

Read the full release from the now The Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino LLP below: