Changing signs: North Tonawanda company got the call to help out at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In baseball, typically when a runner is on 2nd base, the pitcher and catcher will change the signs they use to select pitches. This week at Sahlen Field, there has been a different type of “sign changing” going on.

Streamline Designs, a North Tonawanda graphic installation company, has been covering up Buffalo Bisons logos with Toronto Blue Jays logos. The Jays will be using the Bisons ballpark as their home for the 2020 season. The change is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Canadian government refusing to let the Jays play in Toronto.

The same pandemic has caused problems for Streamline Designs.

“We had to lay off the whole company for about two and a half months,” said president Chris Lorich. “We brought everybody back about nine weeks ago.”

Now, things are just about back up to speed, especially since they got the contract to do work around Sahlen Field. The opportunity didn’t just fall into the company’s lap. After they heard the Jays were coming to town, they called the Bisons directly.

“We said, ‘Hey we’re willing and able to help out,'” Lorich said.

Soon after, they were called back and offered the gig. Chris’ staff had to dress the part, which is why they had shirts specially designed for the project. They say “Let’s go Blue Jays” on the back.

Lorich and all of the other contractors working to turn Sahlen Field into a major league park had a tight deadline. The Blue Jays first game at Sahlen Field is scheduled for August 11th.

“Not only are we the City of Good Neighbors,” he said. “We’re the City of Hard Workers. And we proved that.”

