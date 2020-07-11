Charges dismissed in Peace Bridge pot bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Charges against a man accused of attempting to smuggle more than 9000 pounds of marijuana over the Peace Bridge have been dismissed without prejudice.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges were dismissed ” in order to allow the government additional time to conduct a full forensic examination of electronic evidence and to permit additional steps to be taken in the ongoing transnational investigation.”

On June 25, officers at the Peace Bridge seized 9,472 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a commercial truck, in a bust officials say is the largest marijuana seizure ever in the Western District.

Prabjot Nagra of India was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute 1000 kilograms or more of marijuana and importation of marijuana into the United States.

Read the full statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office below:

“The charges were dismissed without prejudice in order to allow the government additional time to conduct a full forensic examination of certain electronic evidence recovered during the seizure and to permit additional steps to be taken in this ongoing transnational investigation. It is expected that such further investigative efforts will shed additional light not only on Mr. Nagra’s knowledge regarding the contents of the sealed trailer he was hauling but also on the source and destination of the tons of marijuana it contained”.

