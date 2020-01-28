Charity plans to build local army veteran a brand new wheelchair accessible home

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – A local veteran is getting a gift he says will change his life,

a charity is building a wheelchair accessible home for the Lewiston native.

“We’re shocked, overwhelmed with joy knowing that my life isgoing to change drastically for myself, my wife and my four kids. Finding this out still doesn’t seem real yet,” Matt Daniels said.

Daniels served in the army from 2006 to 2010. During his time in Iraq, he was injured in an IED attack, and the nerve damage to his legs left him dependent on a wheelchair. However, getting around his home in a wheelchair has not been easy.

Several organizations including KIA Memorial Roadmarch, Hands Healing Heroes, Two Guys Construction and Niagara Falls councilman Ken Tompkins stepped in to help Daniels. By these groups spreading the message, one charity that helps veterans, is offering to build Daniels and his family a whole new home at no cost to them.

“I can’t put it into words to be honest,” Daniels said. “It’s hard to process this. That people are willing to go to those lengths to you know help out their local community veteran or just a veteran in general.”

The charity wishes to remain anonymous. Daniels says because of their gift, his life will never be the same.

“I’ll be able to see my kids. I’ll put them in bed. Because I haven’t been able to go upstairs and do that so to be able to put my kids to bed and move freely in my own house without having to jump out of my chair and either crawl or pull myself into each bedroom,” he said.

The house is expected to be built and presented to his family by the end of this year.