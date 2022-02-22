Buffalo-born actress Charlene Amoia has role in locally filmed Christmas movie “Romance on Ice”

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo-born actress Charlene Amoia will be returning to your TV set in a new Christmas movie due out this year.

“Romance on Ice,” directed by Fred Olen Ray, is filming in in town this week. Amoia is playing an Olympic figure skater’s best friend.

“It’s a Christmas holiday movie with a romantic story – an [Olympic] champion skater and a real-life prince,” Amoia told News 4 during a break in filming at the Northtown Center at Amherst. “It’s got all the elements of love and romance during Christmas.”

Amoia said this is her third time shooting a movie in Western New York. The movie will also be filming in East Aurora.

“It’s the best,” Amoia said of returning to her hometown for work. “Actually, it’s my favorite place to film. It’s the best kind of experience to do what I love and be with the people I love, all my family, in my hometown and get to have a Christmas. Because we don’t have [snow] in L.A.”

Amoia is known for roles in movies such as “Seven Pounds,” “American Reunion” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” She has also appeared in shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young and the Restless.” Fans of “How I Met Your Mother” know Amoia as the recurring character Wendy The Waitress.

Amoia said “Romance on Ice” will debut this Christmas season on a cable network that is yet to be determined, such as ION or Lifetime.