Charlie the Butcher bringing more attention to a Buffalo classic

(WIVB)– While pizza and wings might be your game day tradition, one well-known restaurant says don’t forget about the classic beef on weck.

Charlie the Butcher wants to bring more attention to this Buffalo favorite.

The owners say people fall in love with the classic sandwich, and the restaurant’s slogan is:

“Move over chicken wings, make room for beef on weck”

They understand the love of the wing, but they think beef should stand beside it.

“That’s a great item, but this an old fashion sandwich. A hundred-plus years old, a staple of our community and so that is how we arrived at it and especially with the pandemic and us not being able to have fans in the stands, it seems perfect this becomes the new virtual tailgate meal.” Bonnie Roesch, Co-Owner, Charlie The Butcher

Charlie the Butcher is also promoting other restaurants with beef on weck on the menu to help them all through the pandemic.

The sign outside their main location near the airport in Cheektowaga flashes with the names of other dining sports where you can find a good beef on weck.