Chautauqua County Health Department monitoring COVID-19 cluster linked to social clubs

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Health Department is monitoring a COVID-19 cluster linked to social clubs in the northern end of the county.

According to a press release from the health department, there are currently eight active cases linked to the Beaver Club in Fredonia.

In addition, there have been 20 cases linked to other social clubs- 19 cases have recovered, and one case is currently active.

The county currently has 113 active cases. Twenty-seven new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 15 deaths.