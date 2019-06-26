Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport receives three grants for renovation

Representative Tom Reed announced today three grants, valued at $659,400 are providing the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport with funding to renovate and improve their facilities.

“This grant enables the Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport to fund maintenance projects and ensure the efficiency of their operations. It is important that we invest in our infrastructure and we are pleased these grants will allow our the Jamestown Airport make necessary improvements to keep the facility in working order,” Reed said.

Chautauqua County Manager of Airports, Ron Almeter, says the funds will be used to complete three projects, including maintenance of the primary runway, design of perimeter security, and design and construction of a primary wind cone.

“These three projects, as well as all other capital projects in the 5-year Airport Capital Improvement Program are necessary for the maintenance of a safe and sustainable airfield irrespective of the presence of a commercial air carrier at the airport. As a regional general aviation airfield, Jamestown Airport must meet high standards of safety for a wide range of aircraft types including privately owned recreational-use aircraft up to and including aircraft designed for commercial passenger operations,” Almeter said.