CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Chautauqua County man is in custody tonight after being accused of attacking children.

The sheriff’s office says Timothy Drayton threw a wooden board through a window, hitting several children. He also pushed a child to the ground.

Deputies haven’t said what caused Drayton to attack the children.

He faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.