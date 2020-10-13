Chautauqua County reporting 53 new COVID cases, 45 at assisted living facilities

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County is reporting 53 new cases of the coronavirus, 45 of them at Tanglewood Manor and Memory Gardens assisted living facilities in Jamestown.

Two of the confirmed cases are linked to staff members the rest are tied to the residents.

Eight Tanglewood Manor residents and two from Memory Gardens are being monitored in the hospital.

According to county executive PJ, Wendel none are on ventilators or in the ICU. Public health director Christine Schuyler says the patients are doing well.



“The individuals for the most part have no symptoms of very mild symptoms. Some did have more moderate symptoms. The facilities are working to ensure the timely and efficient testing of all staff members.”

Schuyler says all families have been notified. Once residents are discharged, they will return to their facility but in a separate unit for covid.