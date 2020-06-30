Chautauqua County Sheriff slams Cuomo’s executive order

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff says Governor Cuomo is bullying the county.



It’s in response to the executive order demanding law enforcement agencies reform or lose state funding. In a letter to the media, Sheriff James Quattrone says he believes this measure should have gone through the legislature.



He claims Governor Cuomo never reached out to law enforcement agencies about this action, and the governor is wrong to claim there is systemic racism in policing.



Sheriff Quattrone says his office will comply with the governor’s order so that the county’s finances are not put in jeopardy.