Chautauqua County to extend property tax deadline to June 18

Local News
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County will extend the property tax deadline from April 15 to June 18.

The county will also extend the last day to file an answer in the tax foreclosure proceeding to June 18.

The extension is consistent with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that there will be no foreclosure enforcement until June 18, due to hardships associated with COVID-19.

“Although these are taxes that have been owing for over two years, full and fair treatment of our citizens requires we recognize the current issues of economic uncertainty and the directive that we should be avoiding unnecessary in-person contact,” Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr, said in a statement Thursday.

