Chautauqua County volunteers make care packages for overseas service members

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB)– People in Chautauqua County are giving service members overseas a reason to smile during the holidays.

Volunteers, with the help of the group Blue Star Mothers, spent the day assembling care packages for members of the military.

They’re filled with everything they need, including snacks and personal hygiene products.

Those volunteers packed 650 boxes Friday.

“This is the most patriotic community. Every time we ask, and we put it out there that we need help, they come through.” Susan Rowley

Every package comes with a hand-written note.

Some were written by 88-year-old Dottie Muzzy, in honor of her brothers who served in World War II.