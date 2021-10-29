Chautauqua County woman admits to assaulting Buffalo police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County woman could spend up to a year in jail after assaulting a Buffalo police officer.

This past May, a Buffalo police vehicle was blocking off the Ring Road entrance to Delaware Park when a driver tried to go around it.

The driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Silver Creek resident Savannah Karcz, then got out of the vehicle.

At this point, Karcz hit the patrol vehicle with her hands and started yelling at the officer through a bullhorn.

Then, the officer tried to move the bullhorn away from his face. When he did this, prosecutors say Karcz struck him on the side of the head with it. He was taken to ECMC for pain and swelling.

Karcz later pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault.

“Any assault on a police officer will not be tolerated,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says. “I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty today.”

She will be sentenced in January, Currently, she’s not in custody, but is under supervision.