13 new cases of COVID found in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday afternoon, Chautauqua County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, 15 new cases were reported.

From October 24-30, a total of 124 new cases were reported, which brought Chautauqua County’s total since the pandemic started to more than 1,000.

The county says a complete update on the new cases identified over the weekend will be provided on Monday.

